North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 328 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

North Star Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,745 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises 1.3% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $19,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,898,295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,725,958,000 after acquiring an additional 245,614 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 11.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,370,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,109,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,376 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,403,668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,781,432,000 after acquiring an additional 502,935 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,090,886,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,299,106 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $882,016,000 after acquiring an additional 160,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYK. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on Stryker from $255.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Stryker to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.14.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK traded up $5.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $213.88. The stock had a trading volume of 28,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,445. The firm has a market cap of $80.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.28, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $214.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $280.43.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.