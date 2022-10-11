North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,374 Shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 151,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,374 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned 0.63% of Adams Natural Resources Fund worth $2,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEO. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,434,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 308.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 175,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after buying an additional 132,544 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,267,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,228,000. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Institutional investors own 31.04% of the company’s stock.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PEO remained flat at $21.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,444. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.32 and a 52-week high of $24.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.10.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Announces Dividend

Adams Natural Resources Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%.

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

