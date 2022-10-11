North Star Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,938 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $10,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 310.9% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total value of $39,866.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,777 shares in the company, valued at $9,192,385.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 40.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James lowered VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.91.

Shares of VMW traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $106.78. The stock had a trading volume of 9,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $167.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.42.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 80.84% and a net margin of 11.97%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

