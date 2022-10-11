North Star Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 338,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises 2.0% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Fiserv worth $30,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter worth $724,000. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 0.9% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 927,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,509,000 after purchasing an additional 8,383 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 360,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Fiserv by 7.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 127,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,083 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 13.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,686,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fiserv news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,686,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,706 shares of company stock valued at $5,766,896. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV stock traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.85. 127,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,478,165. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.43. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $111.84.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

FISV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $149.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.54.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

