North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $16.78 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,542 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $16,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in Intuit by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 779 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.12, for a total value of $827,656.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,862. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.12, for a total value of $827,656.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,862. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total value of $494,898.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,476.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,318 shares of company stock valued at $18,027,628 in the last ninety days. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intuit Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $544.47.

Shares of INTU traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $388.32. 56,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,630,886. The company has a market cap of $109.46 billion, a PE ratio of 53.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $716.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $436.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $423.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.03%.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

