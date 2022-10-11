North Star Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

North Star Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 40,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $14,571,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $321,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $7,153,000. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 6,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEU stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.58. The stock had a trading volume of 126,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,218,555. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $43.99 and a 12-month high of $63.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.49.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

