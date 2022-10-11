North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NOA. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of North American Construction Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of North American Construction Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of North American Construction Group to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of North American Construction Group to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.00.

North American Construction Group Stock Performance

Shares of NOA opened at $10.27 on Friday. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.08 and a 200-day moving average of $12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $292.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.41.

North American Construction Group Cuts Dividend

North American Construction Group ( NYSE:NOA Get Rating ) (TSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.10). North American Construction Group had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $131.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is presently 19.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On North American Construction Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in North American Construction Group by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 293,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 38,743 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 276,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after buying an additional 85,466 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in North American Construction Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 117,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in North American Construction Group by 6,133.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,233,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.27% of the company’s stock.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

