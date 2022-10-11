Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Nordson from $265.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.20.

NDSN stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $214.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,026. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $228.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Nordson has a 12 month low of $194.89 and a 12 month high of $272.28.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $662.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.90 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nordson will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Nordson news, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total value of $982,890.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,179,464.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Nordson by 186.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nordson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Nordson by 126.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

