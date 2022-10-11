Nomad Exiles Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $18,396.00 (PRIDE)

Nomad Exiles (PRIDE) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. Nomad Exiles has a market cap of $42,428.11 and approximately $18,396.00 worth of Nomad Exiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nomad Exiles token can currently be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nomad Exiles has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nomad Exiles alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003051 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070619 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10795998 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00034184 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Nomad Exiles Profile

Nomad Exiles’ genesis date was March 21st, 2022. Nomad Exiles’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,000,000 tokens. Nomad Exiles’ official website is pridemetaverse.io. The official message board for Nomad Exiles is www.youtube.com/channel/uc4oiaf4q957vvrltdh94rcw/featured. Nomad Exiles’ official Twitter account is @nomadexiles and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nomad Exiles

According to CryptoCompare, “Nomad Exiles (PRIDE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Nomad Exiles has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Nomad Exiles is 0.0054579 USD and is down -8.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $22,837.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pridemetaverse.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nomad Exiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nomad Exiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nomad Exiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nomad Exiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nomad Exiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.