NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $14.34

NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.34 and last traded at $14.34, with a volume of 31733 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.18.

NIPPON STL & SU/S Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.84. The company has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.34.

NIPPON STL & SU/S Company Profile

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication, Engineering and Construction, Chemicals, New materials, and System Solutions. The company offers steel plates; hot- and cold-rolled steel sheets and coils, coated steel sheets, color coated steel sheets, electrolytic tin plates, and electrical steel sheets; bar and rod materials; and structural steel products.

