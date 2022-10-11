Ninja Squad Token Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $204,646.34 (NST)

Ninja Squad Token (NST) traded 31.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 11th. One Ninja Squad Token token can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000535 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ninja Squad Token has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ninja Squad Token has a market capitalization of $204,646.34 and approximately $30,377.00 worth of Ninja Squad Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003048 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010763 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070083 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10764804 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00034245 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Ninja Squad Token’s launch date was December 31st, 2021. The official website for Ninja Squad Token is ninjasquadnft.io. Ninja Squad Token’s official Twitter account is @ninjasquadnft. The official message board for Ninja Squad Token is medium.com/@hininja.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ninja Squad Token (NST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ninja Squad Token has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Ninja Squad Token is 0.10037797 USD and is down -4.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $20.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ninjasquadnft.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ninja Squad Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ninja Squad Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ninja Squad Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

