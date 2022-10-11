Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.89

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.89 and last traded at $9.06, with a volume of 8640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.42.

Nikon Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Nikon alerts:

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. Nikon had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nikon Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Nikon Company Profile

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Thailand, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, and Healthcare Business. The Imaging Products Business segment develops, manufacture, sells, and services digital SLR cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nikon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.