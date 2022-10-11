NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,708 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 6,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,539,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE NKE traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $87.13. The company had a trading volume of 204,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,560,368. The firm has a market cap of $136.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NKE. Credit Suisse Group set a $110.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NIKE from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on NIKE from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on NIKE from $127.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.04.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.