NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Holdings Lifted by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NextEra Energy to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.70.

NYSE NEE remained flat at $76.74 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,812,431. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.07 and its 200 day moving average is $80.62. The firm has a market cap of $150.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.50. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.77%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

