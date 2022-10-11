NEXE Innovations (CVE:NEXE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.22

Shares of NEXE Innovations Inc. (CVE:NEXE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 115247 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Pi Financial decreased their target price on NEXE Innovations from C$3.00 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.
NEXE Innovations Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.26 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50. The company has a current ratio of 11.54, a quick ratio of 11.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95.
About NEXE Innovations
NEXE Innovations Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells plant-based single-serve coffee pods for use in single-serve coffee machines. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Can Texas Pacific Land Corp. Continue its Meteoric Rise?
- McCormick May Get Spicy if it Improves Earnings
- Pershing Square Holdings: Deep-Value Play For Long-Term Investors
- Why Interest in These 3 Weed Stocks is High
- Down Market, Good Stocks, Southern Company, PepsiCo, Caterpillar
Receive News & Ratings for NEXE Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXE Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.