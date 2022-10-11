NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Given New $71.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $71.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. OTR Global upgraded shares of NetApp to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of NetApp to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of NetApp from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.28.

Shares of NTAP stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.52. 29,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,634,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.19. NetApp has a 52 week low of $61.26 and a 52 week high of $96.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.99.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 128.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $1,256,760.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 78,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,478,286.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $147,432.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,575 shares in the company, valued at $11,348,833.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $1,256,760.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 78,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,286.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,552,943. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in NetApp by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $691,339,000 after buying an additional 3,439,053 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,555,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in NetApp by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,814,854 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $118,401,000 after buying an additional 967,832 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,709,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,027,043 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $333,978,000 after purchasing an additional 510,307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

