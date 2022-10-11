Nemesis DAO Price Up 23.2% Over Last Week (NMS)

Nemesis DAO (NMS) traded up 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. One Nemesis DAO token can now be purchased for about $7.57 or 0.00039652 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Nemesis DAO has traded up 23.2% against the dollar. Nemesis DAO has a total market capitalization of $145,394.20 and $763,539.00 worth of Nemesis DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nemesis (NMS) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cream (CRM) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lizus Payment (LIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BashCoin (BASHC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Nemesis DAO

Nemesis DAO is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 12th, 2021. Nemesis DAO’s total supply is 19,215 tokens. The official website for Nemesis DAO is nemesisdao.finance. Nemesis DAO’s official Twitter account is @nemesis_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nemesis DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nemesis DAO (NMS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Nemesis DAO has a current supply of 19,215 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Nemesis DAO is 7.60437425 USD and is down -0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $524,010.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nemesisdao.finance.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nemesis DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nemesis DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nemesis DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

