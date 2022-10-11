Naturally Splendid Enterprises (CVE:NSP) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.12

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. (CVE:NSP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 35167 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Trading Down 14.8 %

The firm has a market cap of C$2.53 million and a P/E ratio of -7.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.29, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.24.

About Naturally Splendid Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of nutritious and delicious plant-based commodity products in Canada. The company offers plant-based food under the Plantein brand; hemp food under the NATERA and CHII brands; protein bars under the Elevate Me brand; and mushroom fortified bars under the Woods Wild brand, as well as various products under the NATERA Sports and NATERA FX brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Naturally Splendid Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naturally Splendid Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.