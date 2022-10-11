Nation3 (NATION) Trading 12.3% Lower Over Last Week

Nation3 (NATION) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. During the last seven days, Nation3 has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar. Nation3 has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and $164,351.00 worth of Nation3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nation3 token can now be purchased for approximately $698.86 or 0.03669293 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003181 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Nation3 Profile

Nation3 launched on April 7th, 2022. Nation3’s total supply is 42,069 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,103 tokens. Nation3’s official Twitter account is @nation3dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nation3’s official website is nation3.org. The official message board for Nation3 is mirror.xyz/blog.nation3.eth. The Reddit community for Nation3 is https://reddit.com/r/nation3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nation3 (NATION) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Nation3 has a current supply of 42,069 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Nation3 is 700.13984583 USD and is up 0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $155,290.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nation3.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nation3 directly using U.S. dollars.

