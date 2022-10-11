Muu Inu (MINU) Price Up 97.9% Over Last Week

Muu Inu (MINU) traded up 27.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 11th. One Muu Inu token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Muu Inu has a market cap of $56,093.73 and $11,705.00 worth of Muu Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Muu Inu has traded 97.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Muu Inu Profile

Muu Inu launched on May 1st, 2022. Muu Inu’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,000,000,000 tokens. Muu Inu’s official Twitter account is @muuinuofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Muu Inu is muuinu.com. The Reddit community for Muu Inu is https://reddit.com/r/muuinu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Muu Inu Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Muu Inu (MINU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Muu Inu has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Muu Inu is 0.00000006 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://muuinu.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Muu Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Muu Inu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Muu Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

