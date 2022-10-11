MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target Lowered to C$59.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTYGet Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$67.00 to C$59.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$63.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. CIBC reduced their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities cut their price target on MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$68.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$68.06.

MTY stock traded down C$1.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$52.53. The stock had a trading volume of 109,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,008. The stock has a market cap of C$1.28 billion and a PE ratio of 13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$59.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$55.11. MTY Food Group has a 52-week low of C$45.20 and a 52-week high of C$67.50.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTYGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 8th. The company reported C$1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.00 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$162.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$155.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MTY Food Group will post 4.4178113 EPS for the current year.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

