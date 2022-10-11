MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) PT Lowered to C$63.00 at National Bank Financial

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$68.00 to C$63.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities cut their target price on MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on MTY Food Group from C$67.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on MTY Food Group from C$68.50 to C$64.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MTY Food Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.17.

Get MTY Food Group alerts:

MTY Food Group Price Performance

Shares of MTYFF remained flat at $39.08 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33 shares, compared to its average volume of 955. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.61. MTY Food Group has a one year low of $34.99 and a one year high of $56.05.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.