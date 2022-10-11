MovingOn Finance Price Down 20.3% Over Last Week (MOVON)

MovingOn Finance (MOVON) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 11th. Over the last seven days, MovingOn Finance has traded 20.3% lower against the US dollar. One MovingOn Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. MovingOn Finance has a total market cap of $188,947.45 and $11,293.00 worth of MovingOn Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MovingOn Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003048 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010763 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070083 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10764804 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00034245 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

MovingOn Finance Token Profile

MovingOn Finance’s genesis date was May 9th, 2022. MovingOn Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,000,000 tokens. MovingOn Finance’s official Twitter account is @movingonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MovingOn Finance is www.movingon.finance.

MovingOn Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MovingOn Finance (MOVON) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MovingOn Finance has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MovingOn Finance is 0.00252531 USD and is down -4.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $2,688.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.movingon.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovingOn Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MovingOn Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MovingOn Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MovingOn Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MovingOn Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.