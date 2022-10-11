Morgan Stanley Cuts Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target to $97.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.46% from the company’s current price.

MDT has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.90.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.9 %

Medtronic stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.58. 96,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,192,076. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $80.39 and a 52-week high of $128.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medtronic

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,774 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in Medtronic by 167.6% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

