Morgan Stanley Boosts ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Price Target to $290.00

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $255.00 to $290.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SWAV. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $176.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer cut shares of ShockWave Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.88.

ShockWave Medical Price Performance

Shares of ShockWave Medical stock traded up $4.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $272.31. 8,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,830. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ShockWave Medical has a fifty-two week low of $113.36 and a fifty-two week high of $314.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.18 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $278.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

ShockWave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $120.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.51 million. ShockWave Medical had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 15.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 115.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ShockWave Medical will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.11, for a total transaction of $14,405,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,529,635.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ShockWave Medical news, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.11, for a total value of $14,405,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,529,635.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Trinh Phung sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.76, for a total transaction of $1,087,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,788,577.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 108,700 shares of company stock valued at $30,455,976. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ShockWave Medical

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 219.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the first quarter worth about $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ShockWave Medical by 3,666.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in ShockWave Medical by 73.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

About ShockWave Medical

(Get Rating)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

Further Reading

