Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Sells 398 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $11,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 351,220,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,775,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,961,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,741,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,563,519,000 after purchasing an additional 9,884,447 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,972,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,737,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,105 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,654,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,570,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carolyn Everson acquired 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,435. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carolyn Everson acquired 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $54.57. The company had a trading volume of 547,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,721,306. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.44. The stock has a market cap of $236.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.57.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

