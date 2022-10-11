Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Sells 13,850 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lessened its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 54.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,850 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 121.1% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 686.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1,954.5% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of IBB stock traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $117.39. 114,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,068,981. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.05 and a 200 day moving average of $121.72. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.29 and a fifty-two week high of $164.83.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.