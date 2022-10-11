Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Purchases New Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 60,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,120,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the second quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 826.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 1,025.6% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on WRB. Argus began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.70.

Insider Activity

W. R. Berkley Stock Up 0.9 %

In related news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank acquired 1,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.85 per share, for a total transaction of $88,692.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $371,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WRB traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.19. 58,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,133,723. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.72. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $49.94 and a 52-week high of $72.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.59.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.42%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.