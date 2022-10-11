Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Purchases 5,905 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,687 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,905 shares during the period. ServiceNow accounts for about 1.5% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $16,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth about $996,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOW. KeyCorp decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $567.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $615.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $670.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $705.00 to $553.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $595.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $589.13.

Shares of NOW traded down $12.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $368.85. 51,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,792,355. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $442.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $464.86. The company has a market cap of $74.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 413.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $367.71 and a 1 year high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.86, for a total transaction of $3,074,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,373,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 4,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.99, for a total transaction of $2,112,419.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 9,293 shares in the company, valued at $4,079,534.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.86, for a total transaction of $3,074,676.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,373,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,322 shares of company stock valued at $11,866,291. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

