Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Increases Holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 295.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,320 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,320 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC owned 0.11% of Cabot worth $3,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CBT. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Cabot by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 344,445 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,321,000 after purchasing an additional 64,003 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Cabot by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 33,222 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cabot by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Cabot by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cabot alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cabot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.25.

Cabot Price Performance

Shares of CBT traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.53. 6,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,584. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.01 and a 200-day moving average of $69.23. Cabot Co. has a 52 week low of $50.92 and a 52 week high of $78.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.20. Cabot had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.