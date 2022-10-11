Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Has $5.63 Million Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC decreased its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $5,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($126.87) to £130 ($157.08) in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9,169.33.

AstraZeneca Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AZN traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.28. 456,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,977,131. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.69. The company has a market capitalization of $171.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.50. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $71.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. AstraZeneca had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 25.88%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently -221.95%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Further Reading

