Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC decreased its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 87.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,484 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 30.0% during the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 17,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 24.6% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.3% during the second quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 176,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,452,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 651.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,013,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,625,000 after buying an additional 878,711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Otis Worldwide

In related news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $205,643.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at $554,798.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,107.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at $947,259.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $205,643.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,798.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 0.2 %

OTIS stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.88. 32,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,087,922. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $63.74 and a 52-week high of $88.22. The stock has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.77 and its 200 day moving average is $73.22.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 32.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OTIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

