Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Acquires Shares of 42,883 Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 42,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 159.1% during the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 81,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 50,227 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 5.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 19.6% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 53,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AFL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.17.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AFL traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.34. 67,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,824,481. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.15. The stock has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.89. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $52.07 and a one year high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.13%.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $644,910.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,326.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $644,910.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,326.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,052.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,190.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,272 shares of company stock worth $2,339,454. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

