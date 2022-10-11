Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Acquires 2,338 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at $35,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 47.5% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at $42,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.60.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of PEG traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.18. 106,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,627,344. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $54.85 and a 52 week high of $75.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.88. The company has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.27, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.62.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a positive return on equity of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -110.20%.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total transaction of $69,311.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,259 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total transaction of $69,311.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total value of $648,127.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,960,980.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,391 shares of company stock valued at $811,479 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

See Also

