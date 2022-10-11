Monopoly Millionaire Game Price Reaches $0.0023 on Top Exchanges (MMG)

Monopoly Millionaire Game (MMG) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Over the last seven days, Monopoly Millionaire Game has traded down 58.3% against the U.S. dollar. Monopoly Millionaire Game has a market cap of $1.75 million and approximately $14,369.00 worth of Monopoly Millionaire Game was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monopoly Millionaire Game token can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Monopoly Millionaire Game alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003171 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Monopoly Millionaire Game Profile

Monopoly Millionaire Game’s launch date was January 24th, 2022. Monopoly Millionaire Game’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Monopoly Millionaire Game’s official Twitter account is @mmg_gamefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monopoly Millionaire Game’s official website is www.mmggamefi.com. The Reddit community for Monopoly Millionaire Game is https://reddit.com/r/MMGGameFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Monopoly Millionaire Game

According to CryptoCompare, “Monopoly Millionaire Game (MMG) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Monopoly Millionaire Game has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Monopoly Millionaire Game is 0.00222245 USD and is down -6.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $29.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mmggamefi.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monopoly Millionaire Game directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monopoly Millionaire Game should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monopoly Millionaire Game using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monopoly Millionaire Game Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monopoly Millionaire Game and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.