Moniwar (MOWA) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,020.00

Moniwar (MOWA) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. During the last seven days, Moniwar has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Moniwar token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Moniwar has a total market capitalization of $28,165.55 and $1,020.00 worth of Moniwar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Moniwar alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010748 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070560 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.59 or 0.10786991 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00034166 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Moniwar Token Profile

Moniwar launched on October 12th, 2021. Moniwar’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,810,810 tokens. Moniwar’s official message board is moniwar.medium.com. Moniwar’s official website is moniwar.io. Moniwar’s official Twitter account is @moniwar_game and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moniwar is https://reddit.com/r/moniwar_global and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Moniwar

According to CryptoCompare, “Moniwar (MOWA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Moniwar has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 10,810,810.0439432 in circulation. The last known price of Moniwar is 0.00265354 USD and is down -5.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $856.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://moniwar.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moniwar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moniwar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moniwar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moniwar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moniwar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.