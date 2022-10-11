Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,585 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 178.5% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.67. The stock had a trading volume of 219,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,964,407. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.34. The company has a market capitalization of $77.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 56.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.