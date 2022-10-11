Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Sells 10,071 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP trimmed its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,980 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 10,071 shares during the period. Illumina makes up approximately 0.2% of Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $532,645,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Illumina during the first quarter worth about $240,547,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $1,226,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Illumina by 2.1% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,907,058 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,304,926,000 after acquiring an additional 426,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Illumina by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,425,305 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,341,402,000 after acquiring an additional 225,783 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illumina Price Performance

NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $201.66. 45,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,998,118. The company has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,329.45 and a beta of 1.13. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.45 and a 1-year high of $428.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $205.95 and a 200 day moving average of $235.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ILMN shares. OTR Global downgraded Illumina to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink raised Illumina from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Illumina from $450.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on Illumina to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.75.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

