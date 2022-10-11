Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Boosts Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP raised its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,907 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 0.6% of Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.0% during the second quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 0.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 32,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,475,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 186.1% in the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 295,561 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,628,000 after buying an additional 192,250 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 6.7% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 9.0% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 884 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mastercard Stock Down 1.0 %

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $457.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.74.

MA stock traded down $2.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $288.96. The stock had a trading volume of 72,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,224,393. The firm has a market cap of $279.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $325.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $336.64. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $281.69 and a 52-week high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

