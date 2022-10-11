Mizuho Lowers Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Price Target to $45.00

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on POR. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Portland General Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Portland General Electric Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE POR opened at $42.17 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $42.04 and a 12-month high of $57.03. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.33.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a $0.4525 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 67.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Portland General Electric

In other news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $107,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,112 shares in the company, valued at $758,096.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,727,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $536,463,000 after buying an additional 288,965 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 21.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,067,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,996 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,457,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,815,000 after purchasing an additional 21,930 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 37.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,339,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,473,000 after purchasing an additional 905,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 2.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,125,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,357,000 after purchasing an additional 76,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Further Reading

