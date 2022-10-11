Mizuho Cuts ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target to $17.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

ACAD has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.61.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $16.12 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $28.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.82 and its 200 day moving average is $17.71. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 0.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 39.93% and a negative return on equity of 41.18%. The company had revenue of $134.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 15,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

