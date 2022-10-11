MintySwap (MINTYS) Trading Up 36.7% This Week

MintySwap (MINTYS) traded up 11.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One MintySwap token can currently be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MintySwap has traded 36.7% higher against the dollar. MintySwap has a total market cap of $5.19 million and approximately $23,405.00 worth of MintySwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003175 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000083 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

MintySwap Profile

MintySwap launched on August 1st, 2021. MintySwap’s total supply is 998,887,474 tokens. MintySwap’s official website is mintyswap.com. MintySwap’s official Twitter account is @mintyswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MintySwap is https://reddit.com/r/mintyswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MintySwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MintySwap (MINTYS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MintySwap has a current supply of 998,887,474 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MintySwap is 0.00510904 USD and is up 2.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $359.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mintyswap.com/.”

