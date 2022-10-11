MicroCreditToken Price Down 25.6% Over Last 7 Days (1MCT)

MicroCreditToken (1MCT) traded 79.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 11th. MicroCreditToken has a market capitalization of $98,993.36 and $16,436.00 worth of MicroCreditToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MicroCreditToken token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MicroCreditToken has traded 25.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MicroCreditToken alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003048 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010763 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070083 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10764804 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00034245 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

MicroCreditToken Token Profile

MicroCreditToken launched on March 4th, 2022. MicroCreditToken’s official Twitter account is @microcreditoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. MicroCreditToken’s official website is www.microcredittoken.com. The official message board for MicroCreditToken is microcreditoken.medium.com.

Buying and Selling MicroCreditToken

According to CryptoCompare, “MicroCreditToken (1MCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MicroCreditToken has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MicroCreditToken is 0.00037001 USD and is down -22.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $482.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.microcredittoken.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroCreditToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MicroCreditToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MicroCreditToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MicroCreditToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MicroCreditToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.