MEV Repellent (MEVREPEL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $10,895.00

MEV Repellent (MEVREPEL) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 11th. One MEV Repellent token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MEV Repellent has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. MEV Repellent has a market cap of $139,011.25 and approximately $10,895.00 worth of MEV Repellent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MEV Repellent alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003064 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010772 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070156 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10725208 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00034343 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About MEV Repellent

MEV Repellent launched on April 25th, 2022. MEV Repellent’s official Twitter account is @mevrepellent. The official website for MEV Repellent is mevrepellent.io.

MEV Repellent Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MEV Repellent (MEVREPEL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. MEV Repellent has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MEV Repellent is 0.00013754 USD and is down -4.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $280.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mevrepellent.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEV Repellent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MEV Repellent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MEV Repellent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MEV Repellent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MEV Repellent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.