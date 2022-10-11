MetaVerse-M (M) Price Hits $0.0021

MetaVerse-M (M) traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. MetaVerse-M has a total market capitalization of $24,274.58 and $16,779.00 worth of MetaVerse-M was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MetaVerse-M has traded down 26.1% against the U.S. dollar. One MetaVerse-M token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010725 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00034166 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About MetaVerse-M

MetaVerse-M launched on May 2nd, 2022. MetaVerse-M’s total supply is 6,012,367 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,389,735 tokens. The official website for MetaVerse-M is meta-dex.live. MetaVerse-M’s official Twitter account is @dex_universe and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MetaVerse-M

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaVerse-M (M) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MetaVerse-M has a current supply of 6,012,366.88684 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MetaVerse-M is 0.0020736 USD and is down -9.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $43.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://meta-dex.live.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaVerse-M directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaVerse-M should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetaVerse-M using one of the exchanges listed above.

