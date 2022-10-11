MetaSoccer 24-Hour Volume Tops $30,916.00 (MSU)

MetaSoccer (MSU) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One MetaSoccer token can currently be bought for $0.0521 or 0.00000273 BTC on popular exchanges. MetaSoccer has a market capitalization of $5.63 million and $30,916.00 worth of MetaSoccer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MetaSoccer has traded 1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003175 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000083 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About MetaSoccer

MetaSoccer was first traded on December 16th, 2021. MetaSoccer’s total supply is 364,376,117 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,024,059 tokens. MetaSoccer’s official website is www.metasoccer.com. MetaSoccer’s official Twitter account is @metasoccer_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MetaSoccer is metasoccer.medium.com.

MetaSoccer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaSoccer (MSU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MetaSoccer has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MetaSoccer is 0.05262417 USD and is up 1.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $21,592.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metasoccer.com.”

