Metaple Finance Price Down 1.6% This Week (MLX)

Metaple Finance (MLX) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. During the last week, Metaple Finance has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. Metaple Finance has a total market cap of $3.31 million and $61,062.00 worth of Metaple Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metaple Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0881 or 0.00000463 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Metaple Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003198 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Metaple Finance Token Profile

Metaple Finance launched on August 14th, 2022. Metaple Finance’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,500,000 tokens. Metaple Finance’s official website is metaple.finance. Metaple Finance’s official Twitter account is @metaplefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metaple Finance is https://reddit.com/r/metaplefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Metaple Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaple Finance (MLX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metaple Finance has a current supply of 150,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metaple Finance is 0.08830372 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $69,083.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metaple.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaple Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaple Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metaple Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metaple Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metaple Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.