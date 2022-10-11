Metaplace Price Down 22.7% Over Last Week (MPC)

Metaplace (MPC) traded 26.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 11th. In the last seven days, Metaplace has traded 22.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Metaplace token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metaplace has a market cap of $81,365.63 and approximately $11,631.00 worth of Metaplace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003045 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010781 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070618 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.59 or 0.10795726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00034169 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Metaplace

Metaplace launched on December 20th, 2021. Metaplace’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. Metaplace’s official message board is metaplacebsc.medium.com. The Reddit community for Metaplace is https://reddit.com/r/metaplacebsc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metaplace’s official Twitter account is @metaplacebsc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metaplace’s official website is metaplace.finance.

Metaplace Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaplace (MPC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metaplace has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metaplace is 0.00000082 USD and is down -3.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $10.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://metaplace.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaplace directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaplace should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metaplace using one of the exchanges listed above.

