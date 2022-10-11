METAFLIP (METAFLIP) Trading 51.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

METAFLIP (METAFLIP) traded down 17.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. METAFLIP has a market capitalization of $62,630.17 and approximately $44,591.00 worth of METAFLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One METAFLIP token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, METAFLIP has traded down 51.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003025 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010745 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070619 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10795998 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00034173 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

METAFLIP Token Profile

METAFLIP’s launch date was December 1st, 2021. METAFLIP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 997,843,092,948,303 tokens. The Reddit community for METAFLIP is https://reddit.com/r/metaflip_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for METAFLIP is metaflip.finance. The official message board for METAFLIP is contact-26.gitbook.io/metaflip. METAFLIP’s official Twitter account is @metaflip1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling METAFLIP

According to CryptoCompare, “METAFLIP (METAFLIP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. METAFLIP has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of METAFLIP is 0 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metaflip.finance.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as METAFLIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade METAFLIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy METAFLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

