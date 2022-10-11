MetaDoctor Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $52,002.00 (MEDOC)

MetaDoctor (MEDOC) traded 80.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 11th. One MetaDoctor token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MetaDoctor has traded down 81.4% against the US dollar. MetaDoctor has a total market capitalization of $9,712.24 and approximately $52,002.00 worth of MetaDoctor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MetaDoctor Token Profile

MetaDoctor’s genesis date was February 4th, 2022. MetaDoctor’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 971,300,584,638 tokens. MetaDoctor’s official Twitter account is @metadoctorcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. MetaDoctor’s official website is www.metadoctorcoin.com.

Buying and Selling MetaDoctor

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaDoctor (MEDOC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MetaDoctor has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MetaDoctor is 0.00000001 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $53,336.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metadoctorcoin.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaDoctor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaDoctor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetaDoctor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

